Briarwood man charged in shooting death of Forest Hills delivery worker Zhiwen Yan granted $500K bail

Glenn Hirsch, who was charged in the shooting death of a Chinese food delivery worker in Forest Hills a month ago, was granted $500,000 bail on Monday, June 27, according to authorities.

Hirsch, 51, of Briarwood, was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the April 30 shooting of 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan.

According to authorities, Hirsch’s brother paid the $500,000 bail and he will remain a free man while awaiting trial.

Hirsch appeared before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder, who announced the strict guidelines of his release.

In a statement, the Queens district attorney’s office said Hirsch was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor before his scheduled release today. Any violation of the terms or conditions could result in bail being revoked.

“Bail is not, and never was, meant to be punitive; rather, its purpose is to ensure the accused returns to court to answer the charges. The law gives the judge the discretion to set bail in an amount the judge believes is reasonably calculated to accomplish this purpose,” the Queens DA said. “In this case, although we asked the court to remand the defendant without bail, the court set bail in a very substantial amount while agreeing to impose conditions we requested, including house arrest and electronic monitoring.”

Hirsch allegedly stalked and harassed workers from the Great Wall Restaurant in Forest Hills following a dispute over duck sauce, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

On the night of April 30, according to the charges, Hirsch was seen on surveillance video allegedly driving by the restaurant after dropping his wife at work. He had passed by the restaurant seven times. Just before 9:30 p.m., Yan had left the restaurant on his scooter to make a delivery.

Hirsch allegedly followed Yan to the address. As Yan dropped off the food order and returned to the scooter and rode away, he stopped at a red light at 67th Drive and 108th Street. At that point, Hirsch approached Yan and shot him in the chest. Yan had died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Upon news of Hirsch’s release, Councilwoman Sandra Ung wrote on Twitter that she was “disappointed to learn that the man accused of killing a Queens delivery worker is now out on bail.”

I was disappointed to learn that the man accused of killing a Queens delivery worker is now out on bail. I hope his movements are closely monitored for the safety of a Forest Hills community that is still grieving the senseless murder of Zhiwen Yan. — Sandra Ung 黄敏仪 (@CMSandraUng) June 27, 2022

“I hope his movements are closely monitored for the safety of a Forest Hills community that is still grieving the senseless murder of Zhiwen Yan,” Ung said.

Amid rumors and reports of Hirsch possibly being released on bail, six Queens lawmakers had issued a joint statement on Sunday night saying that Hirsch’s release is “deeply troubling.”

Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senators Toby Stavisky, Joe Addabbo and Leroy Comrie, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman thanked Katz’s office for requesting that Hirsch remains in custody.

“Granting bail would be the wrong decision and we hope that it does not happen. Someone who is a clear and present danger should not be released back into the community that still grieves Zhiwen Yan’s death. We have been in touch with the 112th Precinct to get assurances that Glenn Hirsch’s weapons have been confiscated and won’t be returned to him if bail is granted, that he won’t be able to legally purchase additional firearms, and that his movements will be closely monitored including a ban on going near the Great Wall Restaurant and its delivery zones,” the lawmakers said. “But despite these assurances, this rumored and reported development about bail is not welcomed. It is terrifying and unsettling, and we resolutely oppose it.”