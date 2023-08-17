Quantcast
Vacant car dealership catches fire in Jamaica

A dilapidated vacant car dealership at 153-12 Hillside Ave. caught fire on Wednesday, Aug. 16. 
A dilapidated vacant car dealership in Jamaica caught fire for a third time on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Firefighters from Tower Ladder 127 and Engine company 298 were responding to a stuck elevator when they opened the firehouse doors to heavy fire and smoke venting from the show room area of the two-story building at 153-12 Hillside Ave. just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The fire was elevated to a third alarm by 10:49 p.m., according to FDNY.

In total, 138 firefighters battled the blaze with five hose lines to knock down the main body of fire.

On March 30, 2022, there was a four-alarm fire at the location. The fire was so intense that it sent several firefighters bailing-out of the second floor office window after burning papers cut off their egress as they were conducting primary searches.

Wednesday night’s fire was placed under control at 12:54 a.m. Thursday morning, according to FDNY.

Two firefighters were transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, according to the FDNY press office.

The fire marshal was on scene investigating the cause of this blaze.

