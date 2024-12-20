Governor Hochul visits Queens Center Mall, talks cost of living and public safety

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Governor Kathy Hochul visited Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst on Thursday, engaging with local residents amid their holiday shopping to discuss the rising cost of living in New York and to promote her proposal to deliver Inflation Reduction checks aimed at easing financial burdens for New Yorkers.

Hochul, joined by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, strolled through the busy mall, located at 90-15 Queens Blvd., speaking with shoppers and posing for photos with numerous Queens residents. The mall, one of the borough’s premier shopping destinations, features over 150 stores and eateries and is a vital economic hub for the area, especially during the holiday season.

During her visit, Hochul detailed her proposal to send direct Inflation Reduction checks to over 8.6 million New York State residents, including 3.6 million in New York City. The initiative, part of her upcoming State of the State address scheduled for Jan. 14, aims to return approximately $3 billion to New Yorkers through targeted payments.

The payments would include $300 for single taxpayers earning up to $150,000 annually and $500 for joint taxpayers with combined incomes up to $300,000. Hochul said the funds, drawn from increased sales tax revenues due to inflation, would provide critical relief to middle-class families.

“Because of inflation, New York has generated unprecedented revenues through the sales tax — now, we’re returning that cash back to middle-class families,” Hochul said, reiterating a December announcement about the initiative.

Hochul encouraged shoppers to support the proposal and advocate for its passage by the state legislature. She emphasized the impact the checks could have, saying, “Imagine having up to $500 more in your pocket for the 2025 holiday season. That’s what this proposal is all about — putting money back in the pockets of those who pay too much for everything from sneakers to groceries.”

Borough President Richards praised Hochul’s leadership on addressing the high cost of living, echoing her call to action for the legislature to approve the plan.

Public safety was also a major focus of the governor’s visit. Hochul highlighted the recent deployment of 250 National Guard members and additional NYPD officers to subway stations and trains as part of an effort to enhance security during the busy holiday season.

The governor arrived at Queens Center Mall via subway, disembarking at Woodhaven Boulevard station, just steps from the mall entrance. She described speaking with “dozens” of commuters during her ride and noted that many expressed appreciation for the increased police and National Guard presence on the subway system.

“I talked to dozens of [commuters]; they’re really happy about the presence of police and National Guard on the subways. It makes them feel safer,” Hochul told shoppers on Thursday.

The Woodhaven Boulevard station, a key transit hub for Queens residents, sees thousands of daily riders and is a critical link to the mall. Commuters have reported feeling reassured by the stepped-up security, particularly during the holiday rush.

Hochul assured shoppers and commuters alike that her administration remains committed to both easing financial burdens and ensuring public safety across the city.