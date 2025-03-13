CM Holden seeks immediate cease-and-desist zone for District 30 to prevent exploitation of homeowners

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Council Member Robert Holden is urging the NYS Department of State to swiftly designate District 30 a cease-and-desist zone.

His request comes in response to the overwhelming increase in aggressive real estate solicitations that homeowners in his district have been facing since the passage of the controversial “City of Yes” initiative.

The initiative, a wide-reaching zoning reform package aimed at facilitating the development of more housing across New York City, has led to an influx of real estate speculators targeting homeowners, particularly seniors, with persistent and invasive efforts to encourage them to sell their homes.

“This is not a hypothetical concern—it is already happening,” said Holden. “Homeowners in my district, particularly seniors, are being bombarded with phone calls, postcards, mailings, and even realtors knocking on their doors trying to pressure them into selling their homes. This is blockbusting all over again, and we must shut it down before more residents are harassed and displaced.”

Holden’s call for action highlights a growing concern among residents of District 30, which includes the neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park. These communities have long been home to families who have lived there for generations.

Many residents feel vulnerable as aggressive real estate agents and speculators take advantage of the recently altered zoning laws.

The “City of Yes” initiative, passed earlier this year, is designed to allow for more flexible and higher-density housing developments in parts of New York City, including areas where such developments were previously restricted.

However, Holden argues that the policy has inadvertently opened the door for predatory real estate practices. Unscrupulous agents and investors attempt to capitalize on these changes by pressuring homeowners into selling their properties at below-market prices.

In an effort to protect his constituents, particularly the elderly and vulnerable homeowners in his district, Holden has called on the Department of State to designate District 30 a cease-and-desist zone immediately.

This move would allow the department to implement a non-solicitation order, which would prevent real estate professionals from contacting homeowners without their explicit consent.

Holden’s request also includes the launch of a public awareness campaign to educate residents about their rights and to inform them about how they can opt into the cease-and-desist list. Additionally, Holden is calling for penalties to be levied against violators of these protections.

“We went through blockbusting in the 90s, and the disastrous City of Yes will bring that disgusting practice by realtors back again,” Holden continued. “We need to protect our neighborhood from bad actors who will prey on our homeowners, especially our seniors. I call on the Secretary to use his authority under State law to get this done now.”

The practice of blockbusting, which involves real estate agents using fear tactics to pressure homeowners into selling their properties, has a long and controversial history in American cities.

Holden’s concern is that the changes brought on by the “City of Yes” could lead to a resurgence of such practices, targeting vulnerable residents who may not fully understand the implications of the zoning changes or who may be swayed by high-pressure tactics.

Cease-and-desist zones are an established tool in New York State for protecting homeowners from harassment by real estate professionals. Under Section 442-h of the New York State Real Property Law, communities can be designated as cease-and-desist zones to prohibit unsolicited real estate solicitations.

Holden’s request points to the need for such a designation in his district, as the aggressive solicitation of homeowners has already begun to escalate.

“The City of Yes has opened the floodgates for speculation, and the calls, mailings, and pressure tactics are already here,” Holden added. “If we don’t act immediately, our longtime homeowners—especially seniors—will be targeted and pushed out of the communities they built. We cannot let that happen.”

Holden’s letter to Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley outlines a four-step plan to protect homeowners in District 30:

Designate Council District 30 as a cease-and-desist zone under Section 442-h of the New York State Real Property Law. Implement a non-solicitation order prohibiting real estate professionals from contacting property owners without explicit consent. Launch a public outreach campaign via direct mail and online platforms to inform residents of their right to opt into a cease-and-desist list. Enforce penalties against violators to ensure compliance and deter further harassment of homeowners.

While the “City of Yes” initiative was designed to address New York City’s housing crisis, Holden claims it has led to increased speculation and concerns about the displacement of long-term residents. His call for a cease-and-desist zone is aimed at curbing this wave of predatory real estate activity before it can do further damage to his community.

“If we do not act now, more and more residents will fall victim to these predatory practices, leading to displacement and the erosion of our community,” Holden concluded.

As real estate speculation intensifies across Queens and New York City, Holden’s plea for intervention is a direct call to action to protect vulnerable residents from becoming victims of aggressive real estate tactics.