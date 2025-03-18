District 30 candidate Alicia Vaichunas secures key endorsements at sold-out fundraiser

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Alicia Vaichunas, a candidate for City Council in District 30, welcomed dozens of supporters at a soldout fundraising event held at Villa Erasmo in Middle Village.

The event, held on March 6, featured prominent political figures and grassroots leaders who rallied around Vaichunas as their preferred candidate to represent the District 30 neighborhoods of Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village, Glendale, Elmhurst, and Rego Park.

“We had a packed house last night at our campaign fundraiser! The overwhelming support proves our community knows I’m the most experienced and best prepared to be your next Council Member,” Vaichunas stated.

“I’ll be ready on day one—because I’ve spent a lifetime fighting for YOU!”

Influential political leaders and community representatives, including Council Member Robert Holden, Minority Leader Joann Ariola, and Minority Whip Vickie Paladino, attended the fundraiser. Additionally, Tony Nunziato, Chair of the Queens Republican Party, and Bobby Chou, Chair of the Queens Conservative Party, showed their support for Vaichunas.

The event also featured representatives from the Corrections Officers’ Benevolent Association, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the Guardian Angels, all of whom supported Vaichunas’s candidacy.

Vaichunas’s growing momentum was recently bolstered by the endorsement of former New York Governor George Pataki, who remains the last Republican to hold the state’s highest office.

“Now more than ever, we need strong, common-sense leaders in office who will fight for our communities and stand up to the radical policies that are failing New York,” Pataki said in his endorsement.

“Alicia Vaichunas has the experience, the knowledge, and the guts to get the job done. She’s worked alongside my good friend, Council Member Bob Holden, delivering real results for the people of Queens. Alicia will be a voice of reason in a world of insanity—fighting for public safety, lower taxes, and a better quality of life for all. I proudly endorse Alicia Vaichunas for New York City Council because District 30 needs her leadership now more than ever.”

In response to Pataki’s endorsement, Vaichunas expressed deep gratitude, calling the former governor one of the greatest leaders in the state’s history.

“Governor George Pataki is one of the greatest governors this state has ever had—he led us through the difficulties of September 11 and helped shepherd the greatest rebuild of a city in the history of mankind,” said Vaichunas. “He is a humanitarian who continues to do great work for his fellow neighbors. I am very proud to receive his endorsement and support.”

The recent fundraiser and Pataki’s endorsement are some of the latest developments in Vaichunas’s campaign, which is focused on issues such as restoring public safety, reducing taxes, and holding the government accountable.