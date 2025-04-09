Addabbo offers free self-defense and stress relief workshops in Glendale and Richmond Hill this month

Senator Joseph Addabbo is organizing two important community events later this month aimed at empowering the public, improving personal safety, and enhancing overall well-being.

On Thursday, April 24, Addabbo will host a free interactive self-defense training class as part of his efforts to promote Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shops at Atlas Park (on the Center Green), located at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale.

This one-hour class is designed to teach essential self-defense techniques that will empower participants to protect themselves in the event of an attack.

This initiative comes at a time when sexual assault remains a significant issue in the United States, with 463,634 individuals aged 12 or older becoming victims of rape and sexual assault each year, according to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

“Sexual Assault survivors experience severe physical and emotional consequences,” Addabbo said. “This event aims to increase public understanding about violence while providing participants with self-defense skills to help them become more capable of protecting themselves.”

Addabbo’s self-defense class will offer attendees of all ages the opportunity to learn practical, effective techniques to help them evade or defend against attackers. Instructors from Tiger Schulmann’s Glendale will lead the training.

Tiger Schulmann’s will focus on teaching participants to recognize potentially dangerous situations and take the necessary actions to defend themselves. The class will be divided into two parts.

During the first half, instructors will introduce basic concepts of empowerment, self-awareness, and the importance of standing up for one’s own safety. Participants will learn techniques for striking from various distances—far, mid, and close-range—and will practice basic punches, kicks, and elbows, which can help them escape a dangerous situation.

In the second half of the event, instructors will demonstrate more advanced techniques for dealing with close-range attacks, including how to break free from attackers’ grips and how to defend when an altercation escalates to the ground.

This hands-on portion will provide participants with the opportunity to engage in safe, controlled practice with one another, further reinforcing the lessons learned. The session will conclude with a discussion on common-sense safety tips, which will be provided in a handout for attendees to take home.

“Tiger Schulmann’s Glendale is honored to be a part of this event and feels it is important to pass on the knowledge to keep the community safe,” said Chris Iavarone, Owner and Manager.

In addition to the self-defense training, Addabbo is also addressing stress relief in recognition of National Stress Relief Awareness Month. On another evening in late April (official date TBD), he will partner with Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Forest Hills to host an interactive stress relief event.

This event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Block Association One Stop Center, located at 11008 Jamaica Ave. The event is co-sponsored by the Richmond Hill Block Association and will be part of their monthly meeting, although it is open to the public.

“Life can get complicated, stressful, and at times overwhelming,” Addabbo said. “You are not alone. We all deal with stress in our own ways, but sometimes there are better strategies, and that’s what this event is about, learning how to manage stress in a healthy way before it gets out of control.”

This interactive session will be led by Northwell Health experts. They will share simple, effective techniques for managing stress that can be easily implemented at home.

Participants will also have the opportunity to receive stress-relieving device giveaways, which are designed to help alleviate tension and encourage relaxation. Additionally, resources will be provided for those seeking extended treatment for chronic stress.

“We are grateful to Senator Addabbo’s office for highlighting the importance of stress management in our community,” said Stancy Saji, Program Manager at Northwell LIJFH.

“At Northwell LIJFH, we’re proud to support events that prioritize wellness and empower our neighbors with tools for healthier living.”