Three robbers wanted for choking out teen and stealing belongings on a Maspeth street

Police need the public’s help in finding three individuals who assaulted and robbed a teenager at knifepoint on a Maspeth street earlier this month.

On Sept. 14, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrators involved in robbery that occurred at 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the corner of Andrews Avenue and 55th Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the 16-year-old victim was walking through the area when the three perpetrators approached him. One of the trio grabbed the teenager from behind and put him in a brutal chokehold, nearly causing the boy to lose consciousness.

Cops said another suspect then displayed a knife. The other two perpetrators then removed the victim’s cellphone, ear pods and $10 in cash, then ran from the scene. According to authorities, they were last seen heading westbound along Metropolitan Avenue toward Flushing Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the incident. The victim refused medical attention.

Police described one of the suspects as a Hispanic male between 16 and 18 years of age with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes, a blue New York Yankees baseball cap and white sneakers while carrying a blue backpack.

The other two robbers were described by police as black males between 16 and 18 years of age with dark complexions. One wore a blue Yankees hat, a white undershirt and blue jeans while carrying a black backpack; the other wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.