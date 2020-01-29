Cops searching for man who stole a camera from a Maspeth photography store

Police are searching for the man who snatched a camera from a Maspeth photography store in November.

Authorities say that the man posed as a customer entered BlattWorld, located at 60-18 Fresh Pond Road, around 3:20 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2019, looking to purchase a camera. When an employee handed the man a camera for inspection, the thief bolted out of the store and fled southbound on Fresh Pond Road.

The camera was valued at approximately $3,500, police said.

The suspect has light skin, a beard and a mustache and was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, a dark colored shirt, dark colored jeans and multi-colored sneakers.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the suspect on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.