Man slashed outside of Maspeth restaurant and bar: NYPD

Police are looking for an individual who slashed a 25-year-old man with a sharp object outside of Live Maspeth Pizza House on Sunday, Feb. 2.

According to police, the victim was walking out of the restaurant and bar – located at 59-60 55th Rd. – around 10 p.m. when an unidentified person came up to him in the parking lot and cut him multiple times with a sharp object. Police arrived to find the 25-year-old man with cuts to his wrist and his face, according to authorities.

The victim was “highly uncooperative,” the NYPD says, but was transported to NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst to be treated.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

