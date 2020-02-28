74-year-old woman is the third pedestrian struck on Bell Boulevard in February

A driver hit and injured an elderly pedestrian on Bell Boulevard in Bayside Thursday night, making it the second such collision in one week and the third incident in February.

Police from the 111th Precinct responded to the collision at the intersection of Bell Boulevard and 48th Avenue just past 8 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Cops said that a 74-year-old woman was crossing Bell Boulevard north of 48th Avenue when a 62-year-old driver traveling southbound hit her while switching lanes. The man operating the car stopped short and rear-ended a second vehicle, which was a marked police car, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim lying in the street with face and body injuries. EMS personnel responded and transported the victim to North Shore Manhasset Hospital, where police said she remains in stable condition. The woman suffered from a broken rib, facial wounds and an injured arm.

Police sources said that the drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and were uninjured. While police have not made any arrests or summonses, the investigation is ongoing.

Two pedestrians died earlier this month on Bell Boulevard, with one of these fatal crashes happening near the site of the Feb. 27 crash. On Feb. 23, 88-year-old Dolores Soto was struck and killed at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Bell Boulevard as a van driver attempted to make a left turn.

Three weeks earlier, a driver struck and killed 64-year-old Deborah Scherer of Oakland Gardens. The driver attempted to make a left turn northbound on 75th Avenue while Scherer crossed at the intersection.

According to Streetsblog, there have been 105 crashes on Bell Boulevard between 48th and 75th Avenues since February 2018. Of those crashes, 29 resulted in injuries.