Diocese of Brooklyn to close elementary Catholic academies and parish schools through April 20

The Diocese of Brooklyn announced Monday that all elementary Catholic academies and parish schools in Brooklyn and Queens will remain closed until April 20.

The news comes after last week’s announcement that the schools would be closed this week and one day after the Diocese confirmed that a member of the parish community at a Queens Village church has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The decision to close is based on the interdependency of services between public schools and Catholic schools,” Superintendent of Schools Thomas Chadzutko, Ed. D. said.

Many families that attend Diocesan schools depend on the New York City services such as bus transportation, meals, nurses, and crossing and security guards.

“If there was a safe way for us to open sooner, we would, but we cannot function without those essential services,” said Associate Superintendent for Principal and Teacher Personnel Joan McMaster.