Ridgewood gym sending daily workout videos to fulfill need for health and fitness during coronavirus crisis

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

For fitness lovers stuck at home, one Ridgewood-based fitness club has the answer: an email blast with workouts and recipes, sent daily.

Force Fitness Club which has a membership of more than 2,000 people has been sending a daily email out at 9 a.m. filled with workout video instruction, a recipe for the day and motivation.

“Everybody’s gonna be stuck at home, our members, the community, so we wanted to put out as much content as possible,” said Michael Romer, owner of Force Fitness Club.

Signing up for the daily email is free, even for those without a membership to the club.

“Being stuck at home is an easy way to get out of shape,” said Romer.

The response the club has seen to the online instruction is more than the club anticipated, with about 130 people without a membership opting into the email in the last few days.

The videos are created by five to six coaches working for the gym in their homes, as the gym had to shutter its doors March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gym did see the need to close before it was asked to, so Romer started making videos about a week before the closure.

Force Fitness Club, which opened in 2008 and is located at 63-03 Fresh Pond Rd., estimates it can survive as a business for no more than six months, but does see itself surviving for a couple of months because of the memberships it has previously sold.

The health and fitness industry has started to petition for federal assistance to help during the pandemic that has now grown to 21,689 cases reported in New York state as of Tuesday morning and 33,404 reported cases nationwide.

The $2 trillion dollar stimulus package has yet to pass Congress as of Tuesday, with Democratic and Republican legislators failing to agree on what to include in the comprehensive federal aid package set to help companies and Americans nationwide.