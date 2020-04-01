Coronavirus in NYC: Case number surges overnight, Queens leads with nearly 15,000 cases

New York City’s Health Department reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus diagnoses in its latest report on the pandemic Wednesday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m. April 1, the city accounted for 44,915 confirmed coronavirus cases across the five boroughs. The report the Health Department issued at 4 p.m. on March 31 indicated there were 44,771 such cases.

The 9:30 a.m. April 1 report also noted there were 1,139 deaths related to coronavirus, up from 1,096 fatalities yesterday afternoon.

Queens continues to lead the five boroughs with 14,966 coronavirus cases, accounting for one-third of the citywide total. The Health Department reported 386 deaths from the disease there.

Brooklyn has the second-most cases with 12,076 infections and 264 deaths. While the Bronx has the third-highest case total with 8,398, the borough has the second-most deaths in New York City, with 289.

Manhattan reported 6,960 coronavirus infections and 132 deaths, followed by Staten Island with 2,480 cases and 67 fatalities.

At least 8,549 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized across the city, the Health Department noted.

The next Health Department report is scheduled to be released after 7 p.m. tonight.

