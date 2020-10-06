Rates of COVID-19 still rising in six of nine Queens and Brooklyn hot spots – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As the city and state take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in nine Brooklyn and Queens communities, the latest figures from the city’s Health Department show a continued growth of the virus in six of them.

The data, released late on Monday afternoon, came on the same day Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all public and private schools in the nine areas closed as of Tuesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio had wanted to close the schools Wednesday as part of an action plan to put the communities back on “pause,” including closing non-essential businesses.

The Health Department data indicated slow yet spread of COVID-19 in two-thirds of the nine ZIP codes targeted for the “pause” plan. All nine areas have experienced more than seven consecutive days of 3 percent positivity rates for COVID-19 tests — an indicator which led the de Blasio Administration on Sunday to take action.

Cluster breakdown

As previously reported, the hot zones consist of three separate clusters: Far Rockaway, Central Queens and southern Brooklyn. The six ZIP codes within the southern Brooklyn cluster are, by far, the most populous, with more than 550,000 residents, according to the latest Census data.

In the Southern Brooklyn cluster, four of the six ZIP codes saw a one-day increase in COVID-19 positivity rates, as reported on Monday:

11210 (Flatlands/Midwood) had a 6.14 percent positivity rate, up 0.17 percent.

11223 (Gravesend/Homecrest) had a 8.05 percent positivity rate, up 0.17 percent.

11230 (Midwood) had a 7.28 percent positivity rate, up 0.04 percent.

11229 (Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/Sheepshead Bay) had a 4.69 percent positivity rate, up 4.54 percent.

The 11219 ZIP code (Borough Park) continues to have the highest positivity rate in the cluster, at 8.36 percent as of Monday. But that’s down 0.13 percent from the previous day.

The positivity rate also dropped in 11204 (Bensonhurst/Mapleton) to 6.47 percent, a 0.11 percent decrease in 24 hours.