Five mobile COVID-19 testing units deployed in Queens to combat rise in cases – QNS.com

In an effort to fight against the rising COVID-19 cases, the NYC Test & Trace Corps is deploying new mobile testing units to conduct screenings throughout the city.

Designed by the NYC Department of Design and Construction, the mobile units will allow for patients to utilize a large service window to safely share their information and provide a safe environment for our mobile teams to continue serving New Yorkers through cold, winter months.

“Testing is our line of sight in the fight against the coronavirus. These new weatherized mobile testing vans will allow us to reach even more New Yorkers during the winter. Every New Yorker we test for the coronavirus strengthens our ability to win the fight through detecting cases early and mitigating the spread of the virus,” said Test & Trace Corps Executive Director Dr. Ted Long.

As a part of the initiative, more than 10 of these next-generation mobile units will bring testing to communities identified as COVID cluster areas. The first vehicle in the new fleet will be deployed to the Bangladeshi American Community Development & Youth Service (BACDYS) in Ozone Park, Queens next week.

“These new mobile units will allow for rapid deployment of resources as new COVID hotspots arise,” said NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Lorraine Grillo. “Since March, under emergency construction rules, DDC has also built stationary testing sites, field hospitals and community health clinics and has upgraded several Department of Health laboratories to handle the greater testing load. We’re ready to take on whatever construction needs may arise to help the City get through the pandemic.”

Each mobile testing unit will offer walk-in tests from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fully equipped, mobile testing units will include a registrar, a nurse practitioner, and a registered nurse to administer the test.

The mobile testing units will be at the following locations:

Queens

Bangladeshi American Community Development and Youth Service Corp (BACDYS), 83-10 Rockaway Blvd., Jamaica (NEW)

Forest Park Tennis Courts, Park Lane South & 87th Street, Woodhaven

Hoover Manton Playground, 8353 Manton Street, Briarwood

Travers Park, 76-9 34th Avenue, Jackson Heights

Vite Locasio Field, Conduit Avenue, Ozone Park

Bronx

Captain Rivera Playground, 720 E. 156th Street

Soundview Park, Corner of Morrison & Lafayette Avenues

Throggs Neck Senior Center (NYCHA), 680 Balcom Avenue

Brooklyn

Cypress Hills Playground, Euclid & Dumont Avenues

Garibaldi Playground, Corner of 18th Avenue & 82nd Street

Linden Park, Linden Boulevard & Vermont Street

McDonald Playground, 2099 McDonald Avenue

Staten Island

Conference House Park, Corner of Satterlee Street & Hylan Boulevard

Walker Park, Davis Avenue (between Delafield Place & Livingston Court)

“We’re appreciative of the partnership with the Test & Trace Corp to bring testing directly to our neighborhood. I encourage everyone in our community to come out and get tested!” said Bangladeshi American Community Development & Youth Service Chief Operating Officer Jean Regnier.

For more information about NYC Test & Trace Corps, visit www.nychealthandhospitals.org/test-and-trace.

This story originally appeared on amny.com.