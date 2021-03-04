QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

The first weekend in March brings the first hints of warmer weather and tons of stuff to do in the Queens.

There is a good mix of virtual and safe in-person events, including a mature adult dance class hosted by the Queens Theatre, an at-home concert featuring the talents of Victor Provost and Alex Brown, who will be leading a quartet playing Jazz and Caribbean music and a cleanup event in Bayside’s own Little Bay Park.

Check out these events and more this weekend. Here are 11 things to do in Queens!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 5 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., March 5.

VIRTUAL Curious Kids (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is offering a weekly series in March that connects science, literacy, STEM and at home challenges for kids. This month’s focus is “marvelous mammals,” and kids will get to learn about mammal characteristics and even observe mammal skulls and teeth. This event is limited to 15 households so register as soon as possible to reserve a spot. Registration is required. Virtual on Zoom. alleypond.org. $75 per household. 3:30 p.m., March 5.

Victor Provost and Alex Brown Quartet (Flushing Town Hall): Jazz and Caribbean music collide in this free virtual concert that features steelpan player Victor Provost and pianist Alex Brown. The duo will co-lead a quartet that includes bassist Zach Brown and drummer Billy Williams to play original compositions and music from artists like Chick Corea, Bob Marley and Vince Mendoza. RSVP here. Virtual on Zoom and Facebook. flushingtownhall.org. Free. Meet the artist on Zoom at 6 p.m. and watch the performance live on Facebook at 6:30 p.m., March 5.

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

March Madness: Scientist, Scientist, Who Do You See? (APEC): This event is perfect for children ages 2 to 3, who are accompanied by an adult. Participants will be introduced to the book parody “Scientist, Scientist, Who Do You See” by Chris Ferrie, which introduces George Washington Carver and his love of botany. Carver was known for developing over 100 uses for the sweet potato, which kids will get to snack on during the presentation. Participants must wear masks for the duration of the program and participation is limited to six child/parent pairs. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $24 per participant. 9 a.m., March 6.

I Want to Be a Vet (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is hosting this event for all young, aspiring veterinarians. Kids ages 6 to 8 will learn about the special care for each of APEC’s Animal Ambassadors and get to observe these animals up close. Participants must wear masks for the duration of the program and gloves must be worn to touch the animals. This workshop is limited to eight participants. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $18 per participant. 10:30 a.m., March 6.

March Madness: Chemistry in Nature (APEC): The Alley Pond Environmental Center is introducing kids ages 4 to 6 to the wonderful world of chemistry. Instructors will teach kids relevant chemistry vocabulary and see real-world applications of the science. Participants must wear masks. The workshop is limited to six child/parent pairs. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $22 per participant. 11 a.m., March 6.

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Cleanup (Little Bay Park): The Urban Park Rangers will lead yet another cleanup of an NYC park. This time, volunteers will clean up and beautify Little Bay park in Bayside. Volunteers are asked to social distance, wear masks and bring hand sanitizer. Those who feel sick are asked to stay home. Cryders Lane and Utopia Parkway in Little Bay Park, Bayside. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., March 6.

Monthly Walking Tour Series (Queens Botanical Garden): The Queens Botanical Garden hosting a safe and socially distanced walking tour where guests will be able to explore the early hints of spring. Knowledgeable guides will take guest through the Garden to discover early spring bulb flowers, blossoms and other signs of the season. Register here. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. $10 nonmember, $8 member, free with Urban Advantage Student +3 Voucher. 2 p.m., March 6.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, March 6 through Feb. 12, 2022

SUNDAY, MARCH 7

Bayside Historical Society’s 20th Annual Winter Art Show Goes Virtual! (BHS): This year, the Bayside Historical Society is taking its annual Winter Art Show to computer screens. A total of 42 adult artists and 19 student artists from Bayside High School will present works in various mediums. Originally planned for just the month of February, BHS has extended its virtual show until March 10. Participants can view works in two fully virtual art galleries. Additionally, art lovers can also see some of the artwork in person at The Bay Terrace Shopping Center. Virtual. baysidehistorical.org. Free. Open time. March 7 to March 10.

