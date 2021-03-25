Southeast Queens commemorates victims lost in COVID-19 pandemic – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Southeast Queens community members gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday in honor of loved ones lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jahajee Sisters, an Indo-Caribbean gender justice organization, organized the event that will paid respects to the victims while amplifying the need for resources needed to help residents and business owners stay safe and recover economically.

“Immigrants make up the fabric of South Queens, and many had no choice but to work through this pandemic. We are the grocery workers, home health aides, food service workers, transit workers, couriers, domestic workers, and more,” said Aminta Kilawan-Narine, Esq., the founder and director of South Queens Women’s March. “Our community literally put their bodies on the line and experienced some of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the entire City. South Queens Women’s March grieves the loss of countless loved ones and friends who were taken by this virus, and we also feel the pain of those who are experiencing an economic crisis with no end in sight. We join with our community partners in demanding that the proper resources be funneled into our historically overlooked and underrepresented neighborhoods, including culturally responsive vaccination centers, and immediate financial relief, including and especially for the many undocumented immigrants who call South Queens home.”

The southeast Queens neighborhoods of South Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park are among the area’s with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the five boroughs.

“As we at Kaurageous Love mourn the loss of our dear community members, we are reminded of the immense struggles our community has faced in these hard times,” Harmehar Kohli said. “The pandemic has brought to light the vast disparities in the health industry that significantly hurt the Panjabi diaspora and other underrepresented and underserved people. The Sikh principle of ‘Sarbat da Bhala’ — blessings for all humankind; is especially important to remember now as we must work together, heal together, and rise together from this great loss.”

Photos of lost loved ones were on display during the Liberty Avenue gathering.

“Guyanese Girls Rock Foundation felt compelled to join our community partners for this vigil, to stand in solidarity and to collectively show respect, love and support for all the families who have lost loved ones to this virus,” Cloyette Harris-Stoute said. “It is one small, but necessary and important step in our healing process as we move forward from one of the most challenging periods in this nation’s history. Let us all commit to come together to end this pandemic and rebuild our community.”