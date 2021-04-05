Corona community honors those lost during COVID-19 pandemic – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In an effort to raise the spirits of the Corona community ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to honor those lost over the last year, Councilman Francisco Moya organized a special ceremony featuring a Tree of Hope installation at William F. Moore Park over the holiday weekend.

Families wrote messages and the names of their loved ones that were placed on the tree, designed by Yessenia Calle in partnership with the Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York.

“This past year battling COVID-19 has been very difficult for the families at the epicenter of this pandemic,” Moya said. “The loved ones we lost will forever live on in our hearts and memories, and with this Tree of Hope [we] are honoring them while uplifting the spirits of this community.”

The event began with an invocation by Pastor Theresa Dudley-Gaskin and featured a moving poem reading by Tyla Hooks. Those participating in the event included Oswaldo Guzman, president of the Ecuadorian Civic Association of New York; Larinda Hooks, president of the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association; Eric Cayana, a frontline worker in Elmhurst Hospital’s emergency department; Al Perna, president of the Corona Community Ambulance Corps; and District Leader Ari Espinal.

“There’s a saying that you can bloom wherever you’re planted,” Calle said. “Spring is a symbol of hope and this Tree of Hope represents that for this neighborhood where I grew up, to honor loved ones lost to COVID. I thank Council member Moya for the opportunity to design these series of art installations at William F. Moore Park.”

The solemn dedication was held in the heart of the neighborhood at 108th Street and 51st Avenue at the triangular space known to locals as Spaghetti Park.

“William F. Moore Park is a popular neighborhood gem and great forum for public expression, diversity and respite,” NYC Parks Queens Borough Commissioner Michael Dockett said. “We’re pleased to partner with Council member Moya to provide Corona and the surrounding communities with a Tree of Hope that will serve as a pillar of strength and support for generations to come.”