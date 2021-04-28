Grand Street to close for maintenance on upcoming Saturdays

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek on the first two Saturdays in May.

The DOT’s Division of Bridges announced it will continue conducting maintenance and fully closing the bridge to traffic during work hours. The two-lane local bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1 and 8.

The DOT suggests drivers and pedestrians may use Metropolitan Avenue as an alternate route.

Last month, the DOT also closed the bridge for three Saturdays during maintenance.

For all NYC non-emergency services, including inquiries regarding NYC DOT construction projects, New Yorkers can call 311.