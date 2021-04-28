Quantcast
Grand Street to close for maintenance on upcoming Saturdays

Photo by Alejandra O'Connell-Domenech

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) will close Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek on the first two Saturdays in May.

The DOT’s Division of Bridges announced it will continue conducting maintenance and fully closing the bridge to traffic during work hours. The two-lane local bridge connecting Queens and Brooklyn will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 1 and 8.

The DOT suggests drivers and pedestrians may use Metropolitan Avenue as an alternate route.

Last month, the DOT also closed the bridge for three Saturdays during maintenance.

For all NYC non-emergency services, including inquiries regarding NYC DOT construction projects, New Yorkers can call 311.

