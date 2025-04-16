Addabbo to host shredding event, veteran donation drive and mobile office visits

State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is inviting residents from across his district to take part in a special community event designed to help protect personal privacy and show support for local veterans.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot in Forest Park.

Attendees will have access to free paper shredding services, providing a safe and secure way to dispose of sensitive documents. With incidents of identity theft on the rise, the event offers constituents an important opportunity to properly destroy old bank statements, medical records, and other papers containing personal information.

“To help safeguard residents from identity theft, we’re offering this free shredding event as a way for the community to safely dispose of personal documents while also showing support for our veterans,” said Addabbo.

Each participant is asked to limit their materials to no more than three copy boxes to ensure fairness and efficiency for all attendees.

Items not accepted for shredding include cardboard, newspapers, file folders, metals, and plastics. The event emphasizes both secure disposal and environmental responsibility.

“It’s crucial to ensure that sensitive documents containing personal information—like Social Security numbers and account details—are properly shredded and recycled,” said Addabbo. “This event is also a wonderful opportunity to support our veterans. Clear out the clutter from your home and donate lightly used items to those who have served our country.”

In addition to shredding services, the United Veterans War Council will be on-site collecting donations for local veterans in need. Residents are encouraged to bring gently used clothing, children’s toys, shoes, books, small household items, and even small furniture pieces. These donations will go directly toward supporting veterans and their families.

Addabbo is also taking steps to ensure that constituents have more opportunities to speak with him directly. Over the next few months, he will be bringing his Mobile Office to library branches throughout his district, allowing residents to meet with him closer to home.

“I know that many of you can’t visit my district offices during regular hours, and that’s why I’m excited to bring my mobile office to a library near you,” Addabbo expressed. “Connecting with each of you on a personal level is not just part of my job, it’s my passion. Your voices matter, and I want to hear your thoughts and concerns.”

The Mobile Office hours and locations currently scheduled include:

Thursday, April 24 – from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Ozone Park Library, 92-24 Rockaway Blvd.

Thursday, May 1 – 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Woodhaven Library, 85-41 Forest Parkway

Thursday, Sept. 4 – 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rego Park Library, 91-41 63rd Drive

In addition to these events, Senator Addabbo and his staff will celebrate a significant milestone — the 15th anniversary of his Middle Village Office.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, May 3, from noon to 2 p.m. at 66-85 73rd Place in Middle Village. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is welcome to attend and meet the Senator and his team.

Residents are encouraged to follow Addabbo on social media or contact his district office for more information on these events and future announcements.