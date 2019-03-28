Study finds that Queens is among the top 20 counties in America with high life expectancies

A recent study found that Queens is among the top counties in the country where people have a long life expectancy.

SmartAsset.com recently released a study that took a look at which counties in the United States had the longest average life expectancies. After looking at 250 of the country’s most populated counties, SmartAsset.com assembled a list of the top counties with the highest average life expectancies.

Tied with Boulder, Colorado, Queens ranked at number 17/18 on the list with an average life expectancy of 81.73 years. Queens was only one of two New York City counties on the list, the other being New York County, which ranked at No. 6 with an average life expectancy of 82.48 years.

According to the study, the top 20 counties on the list had average median household income of $96,461. Additionally, the counties at the top of the list were expected to live almost a decade longer than those born in the counties with the lowest life expectancy.

Other New York counties that had high life expectancies included Westchester County (No. 4), Rockland County (No. 7) and Nassau County (No. 8), with life expectancies averaging at 82.60 years, 82.43 years and 82.37 years, respectively.

Click here to read the full report.