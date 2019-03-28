Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone

Study finds that Queens is among the top 20 counties in America with high life expectancies

Photo via Getty Images

A recent study found that Queens is among the top counties in the country where people have a long life expectancy.

SmartAsset.com recently released a study that took a look at which counties in the United States had the longest average life expectancies. After looking at 250 of the country’s most populated counties, SmartAsset.com assembled a list of the top counties with the highest average life expectancies.

Tied with Boulder, Colorado, Queens ranked at number 17/18 on the list with an average life expectancy of 81.73 years. Queens was only one of two New York City counties on the list, the other being New York County, which ranked at No. 6 with an average life expectancy of 82.48 years.

According to the study, the top 20 counties on the list had average median household income of $96,461. Additionally, the counties at the top of the list were expected to live almost a decade longer than those born in the counties with the lowest life expectancy.

Other New York counties that had high life expectancies included Westchester County (No. 4), Rockland County (No. 7) and Nassau County (No. 8), with life expectancies averaging at 82.60 years, 82.43 years and 82.37 years, respectively.

Click here to read the full report.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Related Stories
NY newspaper publishes controversial map of local gun owners
NY newspaper publishes controversial map of local gun owners
Popular Stories
Beloved Terrace Diner closes its doors at Bayside shopping center after 20 years in business
Nine Queens men cuffed in major cocaine and marijuana distribution ring: DA
Man covered in white powder found dead in parked car on Glendale street in possible 'chemical suicide'


Skip to toolbar