These Queens events have been canceled or postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak

In recent days, Queens and New York City has seen a smattering of events postponed and canceled in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With more than 100 cases in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 people or more to slow the spread of the virus.

But event organizers expecting fewer than 500 people have started to take precaution by canceling or postponing their events to aid the effort.

Here is a list of some of the events in Queens and beyond that have been cancelled to help slow to spread of COVID-19.

This list will be updated as more events are canceled or postponed.