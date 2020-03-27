Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics deploys mobile unit in Queens and Long Island to serve patients in need

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics, a Long Island-based network of cardiologists and general practitioners statewide has deployed a mobile unit in Queens and Long Island to serve patients in need without having them leave their neighborhood.

Medical facilities are either closed or have been dedicated to serving COVID-19 patients as the infection rate soars, leading Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics to deploy a 40-foot bus serving as a mobile medical unit that allows patients staying at home to receive everyday care required for their heart health.

“Everyone is worried about coronavirus, but heart attacks remain the [number one] cause of death in America,” said Dr. Perry Frankel, the founder of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics. “A heart attack occurs in the United States every 42 seconds. Those people can’t wait for coronavirus to pass to see a doctor — and we can’t risk them becoming patients for coronavirus themselves.”

The bus is suited for six patients at a time, but will only allow three patients in at once to practice safe social distancing measures. The unit is outfitted with equipment to allow for routine medical care, lab tests, EKGs, echocardiograms, carotid studies, stress tests and more.

Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics accepts most insurance and those seeking appointments with the mobile unit can call (516)-488-5050 or email telemed@cardiovasculartesting.com.

Frankel said cardiovascular patients are at a high-risk of contracting COVID-19, so the group wants to keep them out of hospitals, adding that the healthcare system cannot handle the additional pressure of heart attacks that may have been prevented under “normal circumstances”.

The American Heart Association said people over the age of 65 with coronary heart disease or hypertension are more likely to be infected and to develop more severe symptoms. This does not mean that others are not at risk of contracting the novel COVID-19.

The CDC has warned that others with immunocompromised systems are at risk of contracting the virus including those with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, those undergoing cancer treatment or those who have been immunocompromised due to treatment and people of any age with severe obesity or underlying medical conditions including people with diabetes, renal failure or liver disease.

These conditions were based upon a CDC assessment of the outbreak worldwide and the United States and will be updated by the CDC as the group learns more about the novel virus rocking the globe.

“We want to do our part to make sure people get the care they need to prevent additional emergencies during a major public health crisis,” said Frankel.