Nearly 150 New York City children diagnosed with inflammatory illness linked to coronavirus

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that 145 children in New York City have contracted a rare illness linked to the novel coronavirus.

“The CDC has confirmed a link to COVID-19 so this is important,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio about the rare illness the agency is now calling Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). “We’ve assumed it but they have done additional research to 100 percent confirm it.”

Out of the 145 children diagnosed with the illness that health officials previously referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS), 67 tested positive for the virus or its antibodies suggesting that they at one point contracted the disease and then recovered.

The CDC released a national standard definition to help doctors and scientists better stay on the same page in terms of diagnosing the rare illness, which adds new symptoms like sluggishness and irritability.

Parents should contact their health care provider immediately if a child 21 years old or young starts to show symptoms like fever, sluggishness, irritability, sharp abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, enlarged lymph nodes, red cracked lips, red tongue, swollen hands and feet.

If parents do not have access to a health care provider, the mayor encouraged them to call 311 to be connected to the clinician at one of the city’s public hospitals.

The city’s Health Department adopted that definition, the mayor said, and is now applying it “back over the last few weeks” to learn more about the cases of MIS-C city health officials have seen so far.

“We’ll have updated numbers with this new definition, the MIS-C definition, shortly,” the mayor said. ” But its the same bottom line, look for these symptoms in your children, act quickly to see them, get to health care quickly. ”

This story originally appeared on amny.com.