Frontier Airlines expands New York presence with move to JFK Terminal 6

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

JFK Terminal 6(T6) has acquired another international airline partnership this week.

JFK Millenium Partners(JMP), the design and development firm responsible for the soon-to-open terminal, announced on Friday, March 7, that Frontier Airlines will join T6.

Frontier Airlines is now the 13th airline carrier on a growing list of airlines that will service travelers when the first gates of T6 open to passengers next year. Other T6 airlines include Air Canada, Aer Lingus, ANA, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Condor, JetBlue Airways, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Norse, and SWISS.

Frontier Airlines is known for its affordable airfares and reliable service. The airline currently has an ongoing partnership with JMP at JFK Terminal 7, as it launched its first-ever flights from JFK to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in June 2024. Since then, Frontier Airlines has continued to expand its services in the city’s most well-known airport with its fuel-efficient A320neo fleet.

Frontier operates six daily flights from T7 to Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Juan. Starting March 31, the airline will expand its schedule to four additional daily flights, including new nonstop service from JFK to Miami. Flight services to Dallas Ft.-Worth begin on April 22, and flights to Los Angeles begin on May 1.

Frontier Airline passengers traveling through T6 can look forward to the terminal’s digital-first unique guest experience. Terminal 6 boasts an average walk of less than five minutes from TSA security checkpoint exits to all gates. Other features include self-service bag drop technology and 100,000 square feet of Big Apple-inspired dining, lounges, and amenities. Guests can also view curated public art installations while waiting for their flights to take off.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport. The redevelopment includes two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Matthew Sattler, Frontier Airlines’ director of airport planning and facilities, said the airline is excited to continue expanding its operations at JFK. “There is no doubt our customers are going to enjoy the beautiful facilities, modern technology, and abundant amenities that T6 will offer.”