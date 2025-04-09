Astronaut Jonny Kim who met with Queens students in 2022, now orbiting Earth on first space mission

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng praised NASA astronaut Jonny Kim after successfully arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) for his first spaceflight, just over two years after visiting Queens to inspire local students.

Kim launched into space alongside two Russian cosmonauts and docked at the ISS on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to remain aboard the orbital research laboratory for eight months, conducting a range of scientific experiments in areas including technology development, Earth science, biology, and human research.

Meng, who represents New York’s 6th Congressional District, previously partnered with NASA to bring Kim to Queens in October 2022. During that visit, Kim met with students at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows and the Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology in Flushing. The astronaut also joined Meng for a luncheon with Korean American leaders and community stakeholders in Flushing.

“I remember seeing the excitement from Queens students when Jonny Kim came to their school and how they were inspired by his story,” said Meng. “I’m thrilled to now see him arriving in space and I wish him all the best in this important mission.”