Astronaut Jonny Kim who met with Queens students in 2022, now orbiting Earth on first space mission

Meng Photo 2
NASA astronaut Jonny Kim spoke to local Queens high school students in 2022 in collaboration with U.S. Rep Grace Meng.
Courtesy of the office of Rep. Grace Meng.

U.S. Rep. Grace Meng praised NASA astronaut Jonny Kim after successfully arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) for his first spaceflight, just over two years after visiting Queens to inspire local students.

Kim launched into space alongside two Russian cosmonauts and docked at the ISS on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to remain aboard the orbital research laboratory for eight months, conducting a range of scientific experiments in areas including technology development, Earth science, biology, and human research.

Meng welcomed astronaut Jonny Kim
Rep. Grace Meng welcomed astronaut Jonny Kim to her office. Photo courtesy of the office of Rep. Grace Meng

Meng, who represents New York’s 6th Congressional District, previously partnered with NASA to bring Kim to Queens in October 2022. During that visit, Kim met with students at Francis Lewis High School in Fresh Meadows and the Queens College School for Math, Science and Technology in Flushing. The astronaut also joined Meng for a luncheon with Korean American leaders and community stakeholders in Flushing.

“I remember seeing the excitement from Queens students when Jonny Kim came to their school and how they were inspired by his story,” said Meng. “I’m thrilled to now see him arriving in space and I wish him all the best in this important mission.”

During his 2022 visit to Queens, Kim shared his powerful personal journey with students, detailing his path to becoming an astronaut, his military background, and the obstacles he overcame along the way. The son of South Korean immigrants, Kim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went on to serve as a Navy SEAL, completing more than 100 combat missions and earning both the Silver Star and Bronze Star for valor. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of San Diego and later received a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. In 2017, he was selected to join NASA’s prestigious astronaut corps.

