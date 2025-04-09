Astronaut Jonny Kim who met with Queens students in 2022, now orbiting Earth on first space mission

Kim launched into space alongside two Russian cosmonauts and docked at the ISS on Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to remain aboard the orbital research laboratory for eight months, conducting a range of scientific experiments in areas including technology development, Earth science, biology, and human research.
“I remember seeing the excitement from Queens students when Jonny Kim came to their school and how they were inspired by his story,” said Meng. “I’m thrilled to now see him arriving in space and I wish him all the best in this important mission.”
During his 2022 visit to Queens, Kim shared his powerful personal journey with students, detailing his path to becoming an astronaut, his military background, and the obstacles he overcame along the way. The son of South Korean immigrants, Kim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and went on to serve as a Navy SEAL, completing more than 100 combat missions and earning both the Silver Star and Bronze Star for valor. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of San Diego and later received a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. In 2017, he was selected to join NASA’s prestigious astronaut corps.
